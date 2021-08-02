Syracuse Orange women’s basketball coach resigns amid investigation

By ESPN.com

Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has resigned after the university had opened an investigation last month into allegations of threats, bullying and inappropriate behavior on his part.

“Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the University, the program and our student-athletes. We wish him and his family all the best. Interim leadership for the Women’s Basketball Program will be announced in the coming days,” athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement.

“As previously announced, the University retained an external law firm to conduct a review of the program. That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review.”

The Athletic originally reported about the allegations involving Hillsman, the program’s career leader in wins, after 11 players — including leading scorer Kiara Lewis and ACC Rookie of the Year Kamilla Cardoso — opted to transfer from the program after last season.

Former players and former staff members told The Athletic that Hillsman’s threats included explicit language and included an alleged incident when he flipped over a table at halftime of a game during the 2019-20 season and told the players, “I don’t give a f— about you.”

Other alleged incidents by Hillsman included unwanted touching, kisses on the forehead and refusing players’ requests for water after strenuous drills in practice. He also hired a staff member who had previously been accused of sexual harassment.

Hillsman, 50, who guided the Orange to the national championship game in 2016, had a 319-169 record at Syracuse and nine NCAA tournament appearances since he was hired in 2006, and his contract was set to run through 2024.

