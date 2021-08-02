Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $100 million deal with center Jarrett Allen

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 7:40 pm

ByESPN.com news servicesviaESPN logo

August 2, 2021, 5:29 PM

• 2 min read

Restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen has agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Derrick Powell and Jim Tanner told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

When the Houston Rockets decided they didn’t want Allen, 23, as part of the megatrade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers leapt into the deal, sending a future Milwaukee Bucks first rounder to the Rockets to get their hands on the young center.

Allen, a bouncy rim-runner who can also protect the paint, averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 51 games with Cleveland after the trade.

He became the team’s unquestioned starting center and is seen as part of what the Cavaliers hope is the core of their next playoff team alongside prior lottery picks Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro — not to mention fellow big man Evan Mobley, whom Cleveland took third overall in last month’s NBA draft.

Allen, who is entering his fifth NBA season, was selected by the Nets with the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 draft.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.

Go Back