‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France and husband Rob welcome son Ismail via surrogacy

Queer Eye star Tan France is officially a daddy.

The fashion expert, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to announce he and his husband, Rob France, welcomed son Ismail France via surrogacy last month.

"Give our son a warm welcome," France began. "Ismail France, born July 10th."

"He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks," he continued. "But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

France went on to say their surrogate is "doing so great" and that he and Rob "couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

The Naturally Tan author first announced he and Rob were going to become dads in April, sharing a playful photo to unveil the big news.

France, who is of Pakistani descent and was born in the United Kingdom, became a United States citizen in June 2020.

