Residents have until Oct. 1 to weigh in on proposed work plan

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 3:42 pm

TYLER — Tyler residents have until Oct. 1 to provide comments or suggestions to city staff about the projects identified in the Capital Improvement Projects program that are funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Program. Each year the Half Cent Board develops a proposed annual work program and an annual budget which it recommends to the City Council for approval, according to a news release. Each annual work program includes the projects planned for the next fiscal year and those prior projects which are not finished. Residents can view the proposed annual work plan here and use an online form at this link to make comments — or call (903) 531-1126 to leave a suggestion or comment.

Go Back