Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donation

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 3:44 pm

TYLER — Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats with a donation of six fleece blankets for August. The shelter hopes to have at least 30 animals adopted this month and to collect blankets for animals at the facility, according to a news release. This summer, Tyler Animal Control and Shelter partnered with different organizations to help gather supplies for the community and to find new homes for the animals. In July, a total of 60 backpacks were gathered and given to CASA for Kids of East Texas to help foster children with school supplies. There were 44 adoptions, including two guinea pigs, with the majority being free with the donations.

Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. To adopt, view available animals, or submit an application, visit this link. Call (903) 535-0045 for more information.

Go Back