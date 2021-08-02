Courteney Cox shows off new ‘Friends’ merchandise to benefit skin disorder charity

Courteney Cox just posted to her 11.6 million Instagram followers a tease of a new line of Friends merchandise, and proceeds are going to a good cause.

"[G]uys some pieces from the first ever @friends merch collection," the actress posted, noting, "Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @ebmrf [The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation], an LA based non-profit that’s near and dear to my heart."

The charity is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder.

Among the shirts, sweatshirts and other items include stylized designs of scenes from the show, including the cast at the fountain from the sitcom's open, Phoebe playing "Smelly Cat," Rachel, holding her first paycheck and asking "Who's FICA?" and other Friends moments from the show's first three seasons.

Incidentally, among those who were first to post their support were Two Broke Girls star Beth Behrs, 90210's Sara Foster, and Trudie Styler, the producer wife of Sting -- and a one-time Friends guest star -- who noted she "will support for sure."

The limited run of merchandise will be available for four weeks only.

