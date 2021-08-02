Today is Monday August 02, 2021
Marshall announces grand opening for Pet Adoption Center

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 1:34 pm
Marshall announces grand opening for Pet Adoption CenterMARSHALL — The City of Marshall announces the upcoming grand opening ceremony of the newly-built Marshall Pet Adoption Center on E. Travis Street. According to a news release, the MPAC will provide the vital space needed to care for the animals in the community. Officials say the city is proud to have gone from having one of the oldest animal shelters in the state to one of the newest. The community is invited to the ceremony beginning at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 9. It will feature a ribbon-cutting, special speakers, and the opportunity to see the completed MPAC, according to the release.



 
