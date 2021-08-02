Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to have foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 12:06 pm

(INDIANAPOLIS) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery on his left foot, head coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

Wentz injured the foot during Thursday's practice and did not participate on Friday or Saturday's training camp practices.

Riech said this injury likely stemmed from a foot injury in high school Wentz never knew about.

The team says Wentz will miss 5-12 weeks.

"Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," said Reich.

Jacob Eason will take over as the starter. The second year quarterback did not appear in a game last year after sitting behind Phillip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

Wentz's history with injuries is long. In 2017, he suffered a season ending ACL injury. The following year he missed the first two games while recovering from the injury and he was shutdown at the end of the year with a back injury.

He has only played all 16 games twice in his career.

