Today is Monday August 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview Regional Medical Center restricts patient visitation as COVID cases surge

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 11:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Longview Regional Medical Center restricts patient visitation as COVID cases surgeLONGVIEW – Longview Regional Medical Center is updating its guidelines for visitors as COVID cases, particularly involving the delta variant, have continued to rise in East Texas and across the country. According to our news partner KETK, effective immediately, each patient will be allowed one visitor per day during visitor hours. These run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All visitors will need to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. The hospital is also asking all visitors to be fully vaccinated when possible. Any visitor who has come in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19, or is experiencing symptoms, will be barred from entering the hospital. The facilities also may “need to limit the total number of visitors… in order to maintain recommended infection control precautions,” according to a hospital statement.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design