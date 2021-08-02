Today is Monday August 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Reese Witherspoon reportedly sells her Hello Sunshine production company for $900 million

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 10:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC

After much speculation as to whom the buyer would be, Reese Witherspoon has reportedly sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, for $900 million.

The Wall Street Journal reports a new media company led by former Walt Disney Company executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have scooped up Hello Sunshine, with plans to purchase other high-profile content providers.

The Legally Blonde star's company produces Reese's Emmy-nominated hits The Morning Show for Apple TV+ and Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu, as well as HBO's Emmy-winning Big Little Lies.

Reese's company also produces a podcast, and is home to Reese's Book Club.

Dedicated to "shining a light on female authorship and agency," Hello Sunshine -- which Witherspoon runs with her husband, former Hollywood agent Jim Toth, and venture capitalist Seth Rodsky -- has developed into a lifestyle brand to boot.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design