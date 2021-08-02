Reese Witherspoon reportedly sells her Hello Sunshine production company for $900 million

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 10:52 am

ABC

After much speculation as to whom the buyer would be, Reese Witherspoon has reportedly sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, for $900 million.

The Wall Street Journal reports a new media company led by former Walt Disney Company executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have scooped up Hello Sunshine, with plans to purchase other high-profile content providers.

The Legally Blonde star's company produces Reese's Emmy-nominated hits The Morning Show for Apple TV+ and Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu, as well as HBO's Emmy-winning Big Little Lies.

Reese's company also produces a podcast, and is home to Reese's Book Club.

Dedicated to "shining a light on female authorship and agency," Hello Sunshine -- which Witherspoon runs with her husband, former Hollywood agent Jim Toth, and venture capitalist Seth Rodsky -- has developed into a lifestyle brand to boot.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back