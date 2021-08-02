Simone Biles to compete on balance beam

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 11:05 am

(TOKYO) -- US gymnast Simone Biles will compete on the balance beam on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics announced in a tweet.

Biles pulled out of the team all-around final, the individual all-around final, the uneven bars, and the vault in the past week citing her mental health.

Biles and Sunisa Lee, the individual all-around gold medalist, will compete for the United States.

Biles won the bronze medal on the beam during the 2016 Rio Olympics and is a four-time world champion.

