Simone Biles to compete on balance beam

Simone Biles to compete on balance beamPosted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 11:05 am
(TOKYO) -- US gymnast Simone Biles will compete on the balance beam on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics announced in a tweet.
Biles pulled out of the team all-around final, the individual all-around final, the uneven bars, and the vault in the past week citing her mental health.
Biles and Sunisa Lee, the individual all-around gold medalist, will compete for the United States.
Biles won the bronze medal on the beam during the 2016 Rio Olympics and is a four-time world champion.
