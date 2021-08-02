Today is Monday August 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Hughes continues to defend voting bill

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 10:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hughes continues to defend voting billAUSTIN — Hundreds of people packed the steps of the Texas Capitol Saturday for the fourth and final day of a march in support of voting rights. Republican State Senator Brian Hughes of Mineola, who authored one of the voting bills, attended a counter rally — and he says Democrats will realize the bills will protect election integrity. He says, “Once they look at what’s in the bill, they’ll realize these are common-sense reforms: easy to vote, hard to cheat. When the Democrats do come back in the House, we’ll have a good debate — and we’ll pass this bill, because it protects the votes of every Texan.”



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design