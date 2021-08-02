Hughes continues to defend voting bill

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 10:50 am

AUSTIN — Hundreds of people packed the steps of the Texas Capitol Saturday for the fourth and final day of a march in support of voting rights. Republican State Senator Brian Hughes of Mineola, who authored one of the voting bills, attended a counter rally — and he says Democrats will realize the bills will protect election integrity. He says, “Once they look at what’s in the bill, they’ll realize these are common-sense reforms: easy to vote, hard to cheat. When the Democrats do come back in the House, we’ll have a good debate — and we’ll pass this bill, because it protects the votes of every Texan.”

