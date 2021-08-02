Drew Pearson is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 11:28 am

DALLAS (AP) — Drew Pearson is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021 after the disappointment of not getting in a year earlier. The former Dallas Cowboys receiver joins 1970s-era offensive teammates Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett in the hall. The 70-year-old Pearson got his hopes up as a finalist for the special 13-member centennial class in 2020. He struggled to hide his anger when he was left out. All that is forgotten now that the man who caught the famous Hail Mary touchdown from Staubach in 1975 is in.

