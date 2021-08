WATCH: Israel begins administering third COVID-19 boosters to vulnerable citizens

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 9:20 am

ozdigital/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Israel is now the first in the world to give a third booster COVID-19 vaccine shot to those over 60 and other vulnerable people as cases rise.

The U.K. expected to roll out boosters next month.

Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back