Today is Monday August 02, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NHL star Evander Kane accused of tanking games to pay off gambling debts

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021 at 9:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

tobiasjo/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane is firing back against allegations made by his estranged wife that claimed he was a “compulsive gambling addict” who was “throwing games to win money.”

Despite Kane's adamant denial of the allegations, the NHL has begun its own investigation into the claims.

Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design