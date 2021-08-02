‘Jungle Cruise’ sails to $34.2 million box office debut; $30 million on Disney+

Disney's Jungle Cruise, the action comedy based on the popular Disney theme park ride, topped the box office with an estimated $34.2 million in its debut weekend. The movie is also available on Disney+ Premier Access, where it added an additional $30 million.

Jungle Cruise -- starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt -- was originally set to open a year ago, but, like many other high-profile releases, it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adventure film had a rougher voyage overseas, where it only managed to snag an estimated $27.6 million in 47 overseas markets, bringing its worldwide theatrical total to $61.8 million.

There's a tight battle for second place, between newcomer The Green Knight and the M. Night Shyamalan thriller, Old. As of Sunday, The Dev Patel-led Green Knight had the edge, delivering an estimated $6.78 million.

Meanwhile, Old, in its second week of release, slipped from first to second with an estimated $6.76 million, bringing its domestic total to $30.6 million. The film has added $17.9 million overseas, bringing its global total to $48.5 million.

Disney also nabbed fourth place with Marvel's Black Widow, earning an estimated $6.4 million from the box office in its fourth week of release. The film's stateside haul now stands at just shy of $167.1 million. Its worldwide total hovers around $343.6 million.

As with Jungle Cruise, Black Widow can also be streamed on Disney+ Premier Access, where it raked in $60 million on the streamer in its opening weekend.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Rounding out the top five is another newcomer, Stillwater. The thriller, starring Matt Damon, delivered an estimated $5.1 million in its opening weekend.

