How Ellen Pompeo’s husband felt about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ intimate scenes with Patrick Dempsey

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2021
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As an actor, sometimes you may have to cuddle up with someone who isn't your significant other -- and for Ellen Pompeo's husband, that was something that took some getting used to.

Pompeo, who stars as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, recalled how her husband reacted to her on-screen affairs with love-interest-turned-husband Dr. Derek Shepherd aka McDreamy -- played by Patrick Dempsey. The actress, who's going on 14 years of marriage with Chris Ivery, said her spouse "had no idea what he was getting into."

"I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him," Pompeo admitted while on July 27th episode of the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast. "He was like, 'This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that? I like Patrick and everything, he's a good dude, but like really?'"

Dempsey left the popular medical drama in 2015 after 11 seasons, however, he did return as a guest star during season 17.

An 18th season of Grey's Anatomy is set to premiere in September. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
