Today is Sunday August 01, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas health systems feeling crunch of latest COVID surge

Posted/updated on: August 1, 2021 at 5:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) — Officials say the resurgence of COVID-19 in Texas has put some cities’ health systems in dire circumstances, as intensive care unit beds fill up. In Austin, the health department said there were only nine ICU beds available on Friday for the 11-county trauma service region that includes the city and serves 2.3 million people. San Antonio is facing a nursing shortage caused by the COVID-19 surge. As of Saturday, only 43.8% of Texas’ total population had been fully vaccinated. That trailed the national rate of 49.5% and was far behind Vermont, which had the highest rate of any state, at 67.5%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design