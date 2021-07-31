Tyler police search for armed robbery suspects

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2021 at 6:30 am

TYLER — Tyler police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery around 3:00 Friday on Spring Street. According to police, the victims were in front of their residence when they were approached by two men pointing guns at them. The suspects reportedly took the victim’s money and other items and fled in a a black Ford Fusion driven by another male. Detectives identified the suspects as Manuel Mendez Prieto, 17, Angel Abel Cedillo, 17, Decedus Leon Mallard, The suspects should be considered as armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects with bonds set at $250,000 each. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

