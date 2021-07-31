Today is Saturday July 31, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas congressman sworn in after beating Trump-backed rival

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2021 at 6:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Republican Jake Ellzey is the newest member of the U.S. House. Ellzey was sworn into office Friday after winning a special election from a congressional district near Dallas. He defeated Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ellzey’s victory came despite Susan Wright’s support from former President Donald Trump. After he was sworn in, Ellzey pledged to serve in Congress with “quiet professionalism.” He also held a moment of silence for Ron Wright, who died in February just weeks into his second congressional term.

 



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design