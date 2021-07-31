Judge orders mask-wearing to enter Dallas County courthouses

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2021 at 6:05 am

DALLAS (AP) — An administrative court judge has ordered that anyone entering a Dallas County courthouse must be wearing a mask to be admitted. The order Friday by Administrative District Judge Maricela Moore requires masks to be worn in the common areas of the George Allen Courthouse, the Frank Crowley Courthouse and the Henry Wade Building. Those refusing could be barred from entering the buildings. The order comes after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott repeated his order banning any mask mandates by any state, county or local government entity. However, it cites as its authority a Texas Supreme Court order.

