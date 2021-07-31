Today is Saturday July 31, 2021
US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants

Posted/updated on: July 31, 2021 at 6:04 am
EL PASO (AP) — The Biden administration sued Texas to prevent state troopers from stopping vehicles carrying migrants on grounds that they may spread COVID-19, warning that the practice would exacerbate problems amid high levels of crossings on the state’s border with Mexico. The Justice Department wants a judge to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing troopers to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that it provides transportation to migrants. The lawsuit escalates tensions between the administration and Abbott over the governor’s actions on the border, which have included jailing migrants on state crimes and building new barriers.

 



 
