Mets acquire star SS Javier Baez from Chicago Cubs for OF prospect

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 7:34 pm

By ESPN.com

NEW YORK — The New York Mets acquired star shortstop Javier Baez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Baez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner, gives the NL East leaders an immediate fill-in for the injured Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Lindor is sidelined with a strained oblique and isn’t expected back until at least mid-to-late August.

Baez, who can become a free agent after the season, is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He has a .775 OPS and 13 stolen bases in 16 tries, but also leads the National League with 131 strikeouts. He has made 18 errors in 88 games.

When Lindor returns, Baez could move to second base or third.

Williams is also a significant part of the deal for the Mets, who were eager to reinforce a thin starting rotation depleted by injuries. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) this season, his first with the Cubs after spending his first five years in Pittsburgh. Williams, 29, is eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent following the 2022 season.

The Mets also received cash as part of the deal.

New York began the day with a 3½-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia, and third-place Atlanta was four back. Both those teams also made moves before Friday’s trade deadline in an effort to upgrade and chase down the Mets.

Armstrong, 19, a first-round draft pick out of high school last year, is sidelined with a shoulder injury. He is considered an elite defender in center field.

The move was one of several by the Cubs in the days leading up to the deadline. Chicago also traded third baseman Kris Bryant, outfielder Jake Marisnick, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and closer Craig Kimbrel.

“I want to personally thank Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “Together they played critical roles for one of the most successful runs in Chicago Cubs history. They each secured a place in the hearts of Cubs fans everywhere. While their days taking the field together as Cubs have come to an end, they gave us memories we will hold forever.”

Ricketts also thanked president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer for “making the tough decisions necessary to build the next great Cubs team.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

