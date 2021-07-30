Today is Friday July 30, 2021
House fails to extend eviction moratorium ahead of 6-week recess

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 5:52 pm
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- House Democrats' attempt to pass an extension of the eviction moratorium via unanimous consent request failed late Friday ahead of a six-week recess. The moratorium will end Saturday.

The measure was objected to by Republicans, none of whom supported the bid.

"We are proud and pleased that, overwhelmingly, House Democrats have understood the hardship caused by rental evictions and support extending the eviction moratorium to October 18, 2021," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip James E. Clyburn said in a joint statement after the failed bid. "Unfortunately, not a single Republican would support this measure."

The eleventh-hour attempt to pass an extension came after hours of delay as leaders tried to scramble support for the extension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

