Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for support; ‘Better Call Saul’ star says he’s recovering from “a small heart attack”

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 4:01 pm

A short time after his friend and former comedy partner David Cross tweeted that the Better Call Saul actor was "doing great," Bob Odenkirk himself took to Twitter to confirm he's on the mend.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you," he began. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

Odenkirk continued, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

The Nobody actor added, "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Odenkirk collapsed on the Albuquerque set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

News of the incident led to an outpouring of support on social media, so it's not surprising his two new tweets immediately went viral.

