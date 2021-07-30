David Cross says friend Bob Odenkirk is “doing great” after heart scare

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 2:50 pm

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk's friend and one-time Mr. Show comedy partner David Cross gave fans of the Better Call Saul star a much-needed bit of good news after his health scare earlier this week.

In a tweet, Cross just said, "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing."

Cross added, "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

The tweet was liked 20,000 times -- and counting -- within an hour of Cross posting it.

The 58-year-old Odenkirk collapsed while shooting the sixth and final season of the AMC series in New Mexico on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for a "heart-related incident," a rep for the show told ABC News.

