UT board votes to accept invitation to SEC

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 3:50 pm
AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – The board of regents for the University of Texas has voted unanimously to accept an invitation for the Longhorns to join the Southeastern Conference. The move is scheduled for July 1, 2025. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. UT President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte met by teleconference with the board and they quickly signed off. According to the University of Oklahoma website, OU’s board of regents has done likewise.



 
