Warrant: Man confessed to Rusk County murder

Warrant: Man confessed to Rusk County murderHENDERSON – A Henderson man charged with murdering a woman in his home confessed to the crime in a police interview, according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. 39-year-old Coy Jones Sr. was arrested earlier this week after an 11-hour manhunt conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson Police Department. He is accused of killing 42-year-old Kristi Wilson Collier, a Henderson woman. Police found her with a gunshot wound to the head. The warrant says Jones confessed to killing Collier during a fight with her. He is facing life in prison.



 
