Federal judge OKs electronic monitor removal for Capitol riot suspect

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 12:10 pm

WASHINGTON – A Washington, D.C., federal judge agreed Friday morning that an East Texas man charged in the January Capitol riot could have his electronic monitoring removed. According to our news partner KETK, Alex Harkrider, a 34-year-old Carthage native, was released on bond in April until his trial. He is charged along with 30-year-old Ryan Nichols, a Longview resident, of several crimes stemming from the riot. Harkrider filed a motion in late June to allow for electronic monitoring to be removed, with his D.C.-based attorney heavily relying on the recommendation of his pre-trial officer, Lupe Saucedo. The type of electronic monitoring used on Harkrider is not precise GPS monitoring, but rather a device that alerts authorities when he leaves his home.

