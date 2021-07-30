Today is Friday July 30, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Federal judge OKs electronic monitor removal for Capitol riot suspect

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 12:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Federal judge OKs ankle monitor removal for Capitol riot suspectWASHINGTON – A Washington, D.C., federal judge agreed Friday morning that an East Texas man charged in the January Capitol riot could have his electronic monitoring removed. According to our news partner KETK, Alex Harkrider, a 34-year-old Carthage native, was released on bond in April until his trial. He is charged along with 30-year-old Ryan Nichols, a Longview resident, of several crimes stemming from the riot. Harkrider filed a motion in late June to allow for electronic monitoring to be removed, with his D.C.-based attorney heavily relying on the recommendation of his pre-trial officer, Lupe Saucedo. The type of electronic monitoring used on Harkrider is not precise GPS monitoring, but rather a device that alerts authorities when he leaves his home.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design