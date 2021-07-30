Today is Friday July 30, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cowan Center awaits further word on ZZ Top concert

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 11:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cowan Center awaits further word on ZZ Top concertTYLER (Staff/AP) — The UT Tyler Cowan Center continues to await word on developments regarding the ZZ Top concert scheduled for December 1 following this week’s death of bassist Dusty Hill. In a statement, Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew said in part, “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and the band. When we receive more information from the band, we will communicate with our patrons via the Cowan Center website and Facebook.” A July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.” At that time, the band said its longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica. Hill was 72 when he died July 27.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design