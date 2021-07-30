Cowan Center awaits further word on ZZ Top concert

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 11:37 am

TYLER (Staff/AP) — The UT Tyler Cowan Center continues to await word on developments regarding the ZZ Top concert scheduled for December 1 following this week’s death of bassist Dusty Hill. In a statement, Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew said in part, “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and the band. When we receive more information from the band, we will communicate with our patrons via the Cowan Center website and Facebook.” A July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.” At that time, the band said its longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica. Hill was 72 when he died July 27.

