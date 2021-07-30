Harvey Convention Center to be demolished Monday

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 10:48 am

TYLER — The demolition of Tyler’s iconic Harvey Convention Center is set for Monday at 11 a.m., in anticipation of an all-new Rose Complex. Mayor Don Warren shared his memories of the convention center. He told KTBB he grew up in Tyler, moved back after moving away, and couldn’t say how many events he’s attended there. “But I tell ya,” he added, “if those walls could talk, there’d be a lot of stories over the last 50 years that the walls would speak.” The public is invited to the event, which will include a ceremony followed by the demolition. After the ceremony, attendees are invited to watch the demolition from a safe distance on bleachers set up in advance. Warren encourages you to come “with some excitement in anticipation of the news Rose Complex.” Target date for the new facility is October 2022.

