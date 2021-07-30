Are evictions in Texas about to increase?

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 11:44 am

DALLAS (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday. The moratorium, put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent. Federal funds have flowed into Texas to help tenants who qualify pay their rent. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says Texas is one of the states doing the best at distributing its funds quickly. But renters’ advocates expect evictions and homelessness to increase once the moratorium ends.

