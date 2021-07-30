Today is Friday July 30, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kilgore man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking violations

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 11:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Kilgore man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking violationsSMITH COUNTY — A 43-year-old Kilgore man was sentenced to a little more than eight years in prison for drug trafficking violations. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, plead guilty on March 20 of this year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to information presented in court on Feb. 5, 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County. Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design