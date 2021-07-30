Kilgore man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking violations

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 11:38 am

SMITH COUNTY — A 43-year-old Kilgore man was sentenced to a little more than eight years in prison for drug trafficking violations. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, plead guilty on March 20 of this year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to information presented in court on Feb. 5, 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County. Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction.

