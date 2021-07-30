Today is Friday July 30, 2021
Exxon posts $4.7B in profit as demand for fuel rebounds

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 7:53 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil reported profits of $4.69 billion in the second quarter, when demand for fuel recovered from lows reached earlier in the pandemic. The oil giant brought in $67.74 billion in revenue, more than double the amount at the same time last year. CEO Darren Woods says a global economic recovery increased demand for Exxon’s products. The Irving, Texas company produced the equivalent of 3.6 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter.

 



 
