Today is Friday July 30, 2021
Justice Department urges Texas to halt new migrant order

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2021 at 7:53 am
AUSTIN (AP) – A new immigration measure by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing swift backlash from the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday urged Abbott to immediately walk back the directive that allows state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. The letter from Garland is among the most forceful pushback yet from the Biden administration over the actions taken by Abbott along the U.S.-Mexico border, which have also included jailing migrants on state crimes and building new fencing.



 
