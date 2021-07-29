Husband surprises wife with long-lost wedding video on 14-year anniversary

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 6:58 pm

webphotographeer/ iStock

(EUGENE, Ore) -- Drew and Kayla Gottfried were heartbroken after they were told that their wedding video had been erased after they tied the knot in 2007.

In a fortunate twist this past spring, Drew Gottfried received a call from their church saying that an old VHS tape had been found in the basement. Astonishingly, it was their wedding video.

For two months, Gottfried kept the secret until July 27, the couple’s 14th anniversary.

On that night, the couple went out to dinner and a movie at a local theater in downtown Eugene, Oregon, where Gottfried surprised his wife with a private viewing of the recovered video.

Kayla Gottfried’s emotional response was caught on camera and has since been viewed 6.1 million times on TikTok.

“How do you have video of this?” Kayla Gottfried said when she was surprised with the video. She told “World News Tonight” that she was happy to have that memory back.

“Break out those old family videos and relive those special moment with your loved ones often,” she said.

Although he’s also happy to have the video back, Gottfried shared a message that the present is just as important as the past.

“Enjoy your life, the moment you’re in, with your families. Whatever they are -- birthdays, anniversaries, celebrations, get-togethers,” said Gottfried. “Just enjoy your time with your family. Be present and be there.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back