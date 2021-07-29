Today is Thursday July 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


SEC officially invites Texas, Oklahoma to conference

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 7:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The SEC has officially offered the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma invitations to join the conference starting on July 1, 2025

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gave the news to the presidents of both schools during a video conference.

"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," said Commissioner Sankey in a statement. "I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest." 

The announcement comes after the conference voted in favor of extending invitations. At least three-fourth of the 14 schools in the conference needed to approve of the move. 

On Monday, the two schools issued a joint statement saying that they notified the Big 12 that the schools will not renew their grant of media rights in 2025.

"Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement," the statement said. "The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

The following day, the schools sent a letter to Sankey asking for invitations to the conference.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design