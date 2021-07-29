Gohmert voices continued concern over Capitol riot aftermath

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 3:45 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX/Staff) – The FBI continues its investigation into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. East Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert continues to voice concern about the aftermath of the incident. He says, “We’ve gotten reports that federal facilities were mistreating, abusing…people that had been arrested on January 6th.” An FBI spokeswoman says the Bureau “is aware of the allegations” but “can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.” Over 500 individuals have been arrested for their alleged role in the Capitol Hill riot.

Go Back