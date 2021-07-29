Today is Thursday July 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gohmert voices continued concern over Capitol riot aftermath

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Gohmert voices continued concern over Capitol riot aftermathWASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX/Staff) – The FBI continues its investigation into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. East Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert continues to voice concern about the aftermath of the incident. He says, “We’ve gotten reports that federal facilities were mistreating, abusing…people that had been arrested on January 6th.” An FBI spokeswoman says the Bureau “is aware of the allegations” but “can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.” Over 500 individuals have been arrested for their alleged role in the Capitol Hill riot.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design