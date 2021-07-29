Today is Thursday July 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Brittnay Daniel & Pooch Hall join ‘The Game’ reboot; ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ revived at BET+; and more

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 3:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R: Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall in 2006; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brittnay Daniel and Pooch Hall, two of the original The Game stars, are coming back for the Paramount+ reboot.

The two have signed on to make special appearances on the ten-episode series, with Daniel to reprise her role as Kelly Pitts and Hall as Derwin Davis. New cast members include Adriyan RaeVaughn Hebron and Analisa Velez. As previously reported, the new series is set in Las Vegas and centers on a "modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football." A release date for The Game has yet to be announced.

In other news, BET+ has given a greenlight to a six-episode revival of BET's reality TV parody show Real Husbands of HollywoodDeadline has learned. The limited series will include original series stars Kevin HartBoris KodjoeDuane MartinJB SmooveNellyNick CannonRobin ThickeCynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. Other celebrity guest stars have yet to be announced. Real Husbands of Hollywood is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, DeWanda Wise has joined the upcoming Showtime series Three WomenVariety reports. Based on Lisa Taddeo's novel of the same name, the series follows three women on "a crash course to radically overturn their lives." Wise will play Sloane, a "glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage" that is threatened by two sexy new strangers.

Finally, Spotify is launching LOUD, a new investigative podcast focused on reggaeton. Hosted by Puerto Rican singer-rapper Ivy Queen, the new series will chronicle the history and evolution of the reggaeton movement as well as the artists that expanded the genre. Special guests include Nicky Jam,Raw Alejandro, Maluma and more. LOUD premieres Wednesday, August 4, with new episodes released every week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design