Today is Thursday July 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas voting standoff jeopardizes pay for up to 2K workers

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 3:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – More than 2,000 Texas legislative staffers are caught in the political crossfire in the standoff over voting restrictions. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Legislature’s $400 million section of the budget after Democrats walked out of a legislative session in May and blocked the GOP’s plan to reduce polling hours and ballot access. Many of those same Democratic representatives are now in Washington to continue to thwart Republicans’ plans on the same restrictions. But that means the Legislature also can’t vote to restore its employees’ salaries. If nothing changes, legislative staffers will go unpaid starting Sept. 1. There is a lawsuit pending before the Texas Supreme Court.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design