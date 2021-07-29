Mejia to receive ACCT award

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 12:42 pm

TYLER — Tyler Junior College President and CEO Dr. Juan E. Mejia has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Western Regional Chief Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). The western region of ACCT covers 10 U.S. states and five provinces in Canada. Mejia will receive the award during the 52nd Annual ACCT Leadership Congress, to be held in October in San Diego. As a regional award recipient, he is the western region’s sole nominee for the Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer Award. Mejia is now in his third year as TJC president and CEO. According to a news release, among other achievements, he has been instrumental in securing approval to open the door for all Texas community colleges to have the opportunity to award baccalaureate degrees.

Go Back