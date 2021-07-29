Water storage tank to get $1 million rehabilitation

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 12:05 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday authorized the city manager to execute a $1,042,325 construction contract with Utility Service Company, Inc. for the rehabilitation of the Glenwood Elevated Storage Tank. The water tank, at the intersection of North Glenwood Boulevard and North Gaston Avenue, was inspected and identified as being in need of rehabilitation in the fall of 2019. The project includes painting the interior and exterior of the 500,000-gallon tank and replacing many of the internal and external steel components that were also identified to be in need of repair from the inspection report.

“This maintenance work will prevent corrosion and extend the life of the water storage tank,” said Water Utilities Director Kate Dietz in a news release. “We want to get the longest life we can from a water storage tank while maintaining water quality and safety.” The project is funded through the Tyler Water Utilities Fund.

