Texas Democrats set to testify on voting rights

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 9:46 am

WASHINGTON — A Congressional hearing on voting rights today includes several Texas Democrats. A trio of Texas Democrats will, today, testify before a Congressional Subcommittee that’s looking into what’s being done in Texas when it comes to voting laws. State Rep. Senfronia Thompson is one of them. She says it’s important that they’re part of the discussion. There will be a Republican testifying, today, too. State Rep. Travis Clardy from Nacogdoches is poised to defend the GOP plan, which seeks to roll back much of the voting expansion that was made during COVID.

