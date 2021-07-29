Today is Thursday July 29, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas Democrats set to testify on voting rights

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 9:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Texas Democrats set to testify on voting rightsWASHINGTON — A Congressional hearing on voting rights today includes several Texas Democrats. A trio of Texas Democrats will, today, testify before a Congressional Subcommittee that’s looking into what’s being done in Texas when it comes to voting laws. State Rep. Senfronia Thompson is one of them. She says it’s important that they’re part of the discussion. There will be a Republican testifying, today, too. State Rep. Travis Clardy from Nacogdoches is poised to defend the GOP plan, which seeks to roll back much of the voting expansion that was made during COVID.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design