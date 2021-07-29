Today is Thursday July 29, 2021
American plans to invest in a budget airline based in Chile

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 9:40 am
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is planning to invest in a small South American budget airline as part of a deal that will include selling seats on each other’s flights. American announced the proposed deal with JetSmart on Thursday. JetSmart operates mostly in Chile and Argentina, but it’s controlled by a U.S. private equity firm. Officials at American Airlines won’t say how much they plan to invest in JetSmart other than saying it will be a minority stake. If the companies close the deal and win government approval, travelers could earn and spend American frequent-flyer points on JetSmart flights.

 



 
