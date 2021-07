Fun Forest Pool wrapping up the summer season

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 9:38 am

TYLER — The newly renovated Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., celebrated the grand opening of the new facility this year on May 29. According to a news release from the City of Tyler, Fun Forest Pool has served over 250 people each day this season and will be closing for the season on Aug. 8. For more information, please contact Parks Admin at (903) 531-1370 or click here

