Netflix will require stars to be vaccinated for all its productions

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 8:25 am

Netflix has stepped up the fight against COVID-19 by requiring actors and other so-called "Zone-A" personnel -- those who interact directly with a cast -- to be vaccinated for all of its productions.

Deadline reports the move comes after Hollywood unions gave producers the option to require vaccines for such personnel on a "case by case" basis, but Netflix has become the first studio to implement it.

The move was met with mixed responses on social media; WandaVision star Kat Denning replied right away on Twitter with, "Your move, everyone else!"

While she got hundreds of retweets and many supported it, others replied with comments like "Not legal," and another griped "Soooo get the shot or don't have a job? Wow."

Since production resumed in Hollywood after the pandemic shutdowns, all studios have implemented rigorous COVID-19 protocols. These include frequent testing, and dividing cast and crew into various zones in an effort to shield talent from other members of the crew and eliminate any unnecessary interaction. It also better allows productions to quickly isolate anyone who might test positive.

