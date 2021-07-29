Walt Disney World, Disneyland requiring masks indoors again for guests

(NEW YORK) -- Disney Parks has updated its mask policy for all visitors regardless of vaccine status after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidance following the surge in COVID infections.

The high-traffic theme parks in Florida and California announced late Wednesday that beginning Friday, July 30, all guests are required to keep masks on while indoors, including when entering all attractions and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner.

"We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort," Disney Parks said in a statement.

The news comes days after the CDC's call for a return to masks in public, indoor settings due to the transmissibility of the fast-spreading delta variant.

