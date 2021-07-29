Today is Thursday July 29, 2021
Matt Damon confirms cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder; calls Bennifer “true love”

July 29, 2021
Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Matt Damon has finally confirmed what everybody has pretty much known for a while now -- he'll be reprising his role as "actor Loki" from Thor: Ragnarok in the Marvel franchise's upcoming fourth installment, Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I don't know if it's secret or not, though everybody knows.  I went down [to Australia] to shoot, and I think they sussed out, 'cause paparazzi took pictures of us, so that they sussed out what we were doing,” he said on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"We were kind of reprising a cameo that Luke Hemsworth [brother of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth] and I did in the last one," Damon explained. "And we had a ball, and so [Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi] had us back again to kind of run that joke back and upgrade it a little bit."

Damon also weighed in on his thoughts about Bennifer 2.0.

When asked if he was happy about longtime pal Ben Affleck rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez, Damon joked, "How else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy?"

"Like, I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship," he added sarcastically.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
