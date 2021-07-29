Watson practices with Houston Texans on 1st day of camp

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2021 at 4:32 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed. Watson wore his red No. 4 jersey over a gray hoodie with sweatpants as he went through individual drills with the rest of the quarterbacks as practice began on Wednesday. He chatted with teammates and coaches during breaks in the action.

