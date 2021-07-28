‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after “heart-related incident”

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 8:48 pm

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after experiencing a "heart-related incident" on set, a rep for the Better Call Saul star told ABC News Wednesday.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the rep said in a statement. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

The 58-year-old actor collapsed while shooting the sixth and final season of the AMC series in New Mexico on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital, according to a source.

No other details were immediately available.

Nate Odenkirk, the actor's son, tweeted Wednesday evening that his father was "going to be okay."

Odenkirk starred as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad before going on to star in Better Call Saul, a spinoff prequel series focused on the scam artist-turned-lawyer.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back